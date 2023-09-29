DGB Group N.V. ("DGB" or "the Group") (Euronext: DGB: NL0009169515), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, is pleased to announce its 2023 semi-annual report consolidated financial results.

Company highlights for the six months ended 30 June 2023:

Unrealised gains: The Group reported €19.76 million in unrealised gains on investments in carbon credit projects, reflecting the potential value and growth of our carbon credit portfolio.

Investment in carbon credit projects: DGB's current projected investment in carbon credit projects stands at €23.14 million, showcasing our continuous commitment to developing high-quality, impactful carbon projects.

Total assets: The Group's total assets amounted to €28.94 million, demonstrating a robust financial position and the ability to leverage assets for future growth opportunities.

Operating expenses: With total operating expenses managed at €0.85 million, the Group experienced an operating loss of €(0.68) million for the period.

Result for the period: DGB ended the half-year with a gross profit of €0.21 million. The result for the period was €(0.84) million, with basic and diluted loss per share of €(0.08), reflecting the developmental stage of our projects and a figure we aim to improve as we transition to a revenue-generating entity.

CEO Selwyn Duijvestijn stated: "The first half of 2023 has been a testament to the relentless efforts of our team at DGB and our esteemed partners. The anticipated monetisation of our first carbon credits in Q1 2024 signifies a pivotal transition for us-from a company in its developmental phase to one that's generating substantial revenue. This transition is a culmination of years of diligent work, progress, and development."

Further updates

DGB boasts a formidable project pipeline strategically positioned to generate over 44.9 million carbon credits, showcasing a remarkable 11% annual growth in its carbon credit book year-over-year. DGB's extensive pipeline encompasses 19 projects, 7 of which are large-scale initiatives actively under development and management, with the remaining in preliminary phases.

DGB continues to solidify its position as a leader in carbon project development and ecosystem restoration, focusing on delivering high-quality, large-scale projects that contribute to global sustainability goals. The 2023 semi-annual report highlights the Group's strategic advancements, financial resilience, and unwavering commitment to ecological balance and sustainability.

Semi-annual report 2023

DGB GROUP NV

press@dgb.earth

+31108080126

DGB is a project developer of high-quality, large-scale carbon and biodiversity projects accredited by third parties. The Group is focused on nature conservation and helping biodiversity flourish by assisting governments and corporations in achieving net zero. Global megatrends drive the demand for carbon credits and underpin growth opportunities. DGB GROUP NV is a public company traded on the main Dutch stock exchange Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol AEX:DGB and ISIN-code NL0009169515. www.green.earth

This press release does not contain an (invitation to make an) offer to buy or sell or otherwise acquire or subscribe to shares in DGB and is not an advice or recommendation to take or refrain from taking any action. This press release contains statements that could be construed as forward-looking statements, including about the financial position of DGB, the results it achieved and the business(es) it runs. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical facts. These statements are based on information currently available and forecasts and estimates made by DGB's management. Although DGB believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee that the ultimate results will not differ materially from those statements that could be construed as forward-looking statements. Factors that may lead to or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, tax, regulation, stock market price fluctuations, legal proceedings, regulatory investigations, competitive relationships and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of DGB are discussed in the annual report. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date of this document. Subject to any legal obligation, DGB assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether related to new information, future events or otherwise.