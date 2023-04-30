DGB N : Group publishes Position Paper on carbon credit pipeline asset valuation

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - DGB Group N.V. ("DGB", "the Group", or "the Company") (Euronext: DGB: NL000916951), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, publishes a position paper on carbon credit pipeline asset valuation, emphasising the importance of transparency, openness, and sharing market insights in the rapidly evolving carbon market. The Company's initiative underlines its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of financial reporting in the carbon credit industry.

In the Position Paper, DGB offers a comprehensive analysis of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) accounting principles relevant to its carbon credit pipeline asset valuation. The document serves as a foundation for informed discussions and collaborative efforts among project developers and key stakeholders in the carbon market.

DGB recognises the need for a collective approach to address the complexities of carbon credit accounting and valuation. DGB is unique as a publicly traded boots-on-the-ground project developer directly funding positive impact initiatives reporting under IFRS. This pioneering position allows the Company to lead in IFRS reporting and set a precedent for transparency and accuracy in the carbon credit market. By sharing its insights and experiences, DGB aims to inspire industry-wide transparency, engagement, and collaboration from global leaders in accounting, such as EY, PwC, KPMG, and Deloitte. DGB believes industry-wide engagement will facilitate the development of effective strategies for the growth and management of carbon credit portfolios and ensure consistency in financial reporting.

The position paper highlights the indispensable role of nature-based carbon credits and their financial value. These credits not only incentivise and champion sustainable development, but also address the consequences of nature loss and foster ecosystem restoration and biodiversity enhancement. The Position Paper states key findings and offers future considerations for carbon credit accounting and valuation for carbon project developers. DGB's publication demonstrates its dedication to fostering open dialogue and collaboration in the carbon credit industry.

DGB is a project developer of high-quality, large-scale carbon and biodiversity projects accredited by third parties. The Group is focused on nature conservation and helping biodiversity flourish by assisting governments and corporations in achieving net zero.

