DGB N : Group publishes annual report 2022

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - DGB Group N.V. ("DGB", "the Group", or "the Company") (Euronext: DGB: NL000916951), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, publishes its unaudited annual report for the financial year 2022 (the "Annual Report"). The surge of €21.45 million in DGB's project pipeline value highlights DGB's substantial progress in the rapidly evolving carbon marketplace and its unwavering commitment to nature conservation and biodiversity.

Key highlights from the Annual Report include:

Financial Performance : DGB experienced significant growth in forward sales, improving by €1.11 million compared to the previous year, signifying increased demand for verified emission reduction credits and carbon offset projects. DGB reported €1.28 million in revenue, totalling €2.37 million in payments received for carbon credits.

: DGB experienced significant growth in forward sales, improving by €1.11 million compared to the previous year, signifying increased demand for verified emission reduction credits and carbon offset projects. DGB reported €1.28 million in revenue, totalling €2.37 million in payments received for carbon credits. Expanding Project Portfolio : In 2022, DGB effectively developed and managed multiple large-scale carbon and biodiversity initiatives. DGB now has seven projects under management, setup on the framework by leading verification standards. A €21.45 million increase in DGB's project value led to a total DGB asset value of €27.66 million.

: In 2022, DGB effectively developed and managed multiple large-scale carbon and biodiversity initiatives. DGB now has seven projects under management, setup on the framework by leading verification standards. A €21.45 million increase in DGB's project value led to a total DGB asset value of €27.66 million. Strategic Partnerships : DGB established new partnerships with governments, businesses, and individuals, solidifying its standing as a reliable partner in the carbon market. The Company now cooperates with stakeholders in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Uganda, and Kenya, broadening its project influence.

: DGB established new partnerships with governments, businesses, and individuals, solidifying its standing as a reliable partner in the carbon market. The Company now cooperates with stakeholders in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Uganda, and Kenya, broadening its project influence. Industry Recognition : DGB earned recognition for its contributions to the carbon marketplace and nature conservation, further establishing itself as a purpose-driven, boots-on-the-ground organisation with a strong global workforce and tangible environmental impact.

: DGB earned recognition for its contributions to the carbon marketplace and nature conservation, further establishing itself as a purpose-driven, boots-on-the-ground organisation with a strong global workforce and tangible environmental impact. Commitment to ESG : Throughout 2022, DGB remained dedicated to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. The Company continues to operate responsibly and generate long-term value for stakeholders, offering services ranging from initial outreach to advanced ESG strategy consultancy.

DGB's CEO S.A.M. Duijvestijn commented on the publication, stating, 'I am proud of our achievements in 2022. Our focus on developing high-quality carbon projects and driving innovation in the carbon marketplace has allowed us to make a significant positive impact on the environment and deliver value to our shareholders. As we look forward to the future, we remain dedicated to our mission of helping nature flourish and prosper while assisting governments, businesses, and individuals in achieving net-zero emissions.'

The full Annual Report is available for download on the DGB's website at www.green.earth/invest/financial-reports.

