DGB N : Results of DGB's Annual General Meeting 2022

Dutch Green Business Group N.V. ("DGB" or "the Group") (Euronext: DGB: NL0009169515), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today on 5 July 2022 at 14:00h CET. DGB would like to thank those shareholders who participated.

The AGM approved all resolutions unanimously, including the approval of the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 30 December 2021, adoption of annual accounts 2021, discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and authorisation to the Board of Directors to repurchase shares in the share capital of the Company.

The voting results are available on DGB's investor relations website.

Dutch Green Business Group NV is a public company that is traded on the main Dutch stock exchange Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol AEX:DGB and ISIN code NL0009169515. DGB is a project developer of high-quality large-scale carbon and biodiversity projects accredited by third parties, focusing on making nature flourish and prosper, by helping governments and companies achieve net-zero through ecosystem restoration. DGB's vision is to be a leading high-impact investor in sustainably managed nature-based solutions by providing a competitive real return on investment for shareholders coupled with high societal impact. www.dgb.earth

