DGB N : Results of DGB's Extraordinary General Meeting

Dutch Green Business Group N.V. is a public company traded on the main Dutch stock exchange Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol AEX:DutchGreen and ISIN-code NL0009169515. DutchGreen's strategy is to participate in large forest carbon ofset projects around the world that deliver commercial and environmental benefts. DutchGreen's vision is to be a leading high-impact investor in sustainably managed forests by providing competitive real investment returns for shareholders combined with high social impact. www.dgb.earth

Disclaimer:

This press release does not contain (an invitation to make an) ofer to buy or sell or otherwise acquire or subscribe to shares in DutchGreen and is not an advice or recommendation to take or refrain from taking any action. This press release contains statements that could be construed as forward-looking statements, including with regard to the fnancial position of DutchGreen, the results it achieved and the business (ies) it runs. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical fact. These statements are based on information currently available and on forecasts and estimates made by DutchGreen's management. Although DutchGreen believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee that the ultimate results will not difer materially from those statements that could be construed as forward-looking statements. Factors that may lead to, or contribute to, diferences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, tax, regulation, stock market price fuctuations, legal proceedings, regulatory investigations, competitive relationships and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may afect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of DutchGreen are discussed in the annual report. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date of this document. Subject to any legal obligation to do so, DutchGreen assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether related to new information, future events or otherwise.