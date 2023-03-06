DGB N : The Republic of Côte d'Ivoire partners with DGB Group on large-scale forest restoration projects

DGB Group N.V. ("DGB", "the Group", or "the Company") (Euronext: DGB: NL0009169515), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AGRO-MAP and the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, represented by the Minister of Water and Forests, to conduct a feasibility study on the creation of forest plantations in classified forests with a view to generating carbon credits.

The Republic of Côte d'Ivoire has experienced significant rates of deforestation over the past decades. The national forest coverage has decreased from 16 million hectares to less than 3 million hectares, according to the latest national forest and wildlife inventory. The Ministry of Water and Forests has set up the Strategy of Preservation, Rehabilitation and Extension of the Ivory Coast Forests (SPREF) on September 8, 2021, establishing the general framework for the management of classified forests of the private forest domain of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, reflecting this desire to restore these forests.

Together with AGRO-MAP, a Côte d'Ivoire-based company specialising in the development of projects in the agricultural, forestry, environmental, and biodiversity preservations, DGB is committed to supporting the government in the implementation of its strategy with carbon credit projects. Through the MOU, the parties have agreed to implement a transparent collaboration, starting with a feasibility study of the reforestation of classified forests with a view to generating carbon credits.

The Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, AGRO-MAP and DGB will further collaborate in the areas of protection, restoration, and conservation of forests in Côte d'Ivoire; the creation and silvicultural management of reforestation, as well as the development of natural forest areas; the production of forestry plants; the sensitisation of communities and producers on forestry policy, notably the forestry code; capacity building of the Ministry's agents on the carbon generation process, the management of carbon credits, and the development of the regulatory framework for carbon management; and any other activity aimed at improving the environment.

DGB GROUP Finance Director Niels van Houdt states:

'The partnership has the potential to bring about significant positive change for Ivory Coast through the development of carbon credit projects. Large areas can be reforested, whilst also providing positive impact for local communities. Projects also contribute to the preservation of biodiversity, making areas more sustainable for future generations. With the support of the Minister of Water and Forests, the feasibility study for the project is expected to move forward, and we look forward to seeing the results.'

From left to right: Patrice Adaye (Director AGRO-MAP), Laurent Tchagba (Minister of Water and Forests Côte d'Ivoire) and Niels van Houdt (Finance Director DGB Group):

The signing of the MOU took place at Salon International de l'Agriculture, as part of the Ministry of Water and Forests' Day in Côte d'Ivoire:

The Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, also known as Ivory Coast, is a West African country with a population of approximately 26 million people. The country's official language is French, and it is known for its diverse wildlife, and beautiful coastline. Côte d'Ivoire is also one of the world's largest producers of cocoa and coffee, making agriculture a significant contributor to the country's economy. However, the country has faced significant environmental challenges, particularly with regard to deforestation. Côte d'Ivoire has lost a significant portion of its forest cover due to unsustainable agricultural practices and urbanisation. To address this issue, the government of Côte d'Ivoire has adopted policies and strategies aimed at preserving, rehabilitating, and extending the country's forest cover.

DGB is a project developer of high-quality large-scale carbon and biodiversity projects accredited by third parties. The Group is focused on nature conservation and helping biodiversity flourish by assisting governments and corporations in achieving net-zero. Global megatrends drive the demand for carbon credits and underpin the growth opportunities. DGB GROUP NV is a public company traded on the main Dutch stock exchange Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol AEX:DGB and ISIN-code NL0009169515.. www.green.earth

This press release contains no (invitation to make an) offer to buy or sell or otherwise acquire or subscribe for shares in DGB Group NV and is not advice or recommendation as to whether action should be taken. This press release contains statements that may be interpreted as forward-looking statements, inter alia relating to the financial position of the DGB Group, the results achieved, and the company(ies) it operates. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical facts. These statements are based on information currently available and on forecasts and estimates made by the management of the DGB Group. Although the DGB Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee that the ultimate results will not differ materially from those statements that can be construed as forward-looking statements. Factors that can lead to, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include developments in legislation, technology, taxation, regulation, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, regulatory investigations, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks, and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements or the actual results of DGB Group are discussed in the Annual Report. The forward-looking statements in this document apply only as of the date of this document. Subject to any legal obligation to do so, the DGB Group accepts no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether they relate to new information, future events or otherwise.