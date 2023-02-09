DGB N : The world's first listed company with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions through nature restoration

The goal is to plant millions of new trees by 2030 and protect thousands of hectares of existing forests from illegal deforestation,

Dutch Green Business is the first listed company in the world that focuses purely on nature conservation, planting trees and extracting CO2 emissions from the air by creating new forests.

A large-scale market of CO2 compensation is crucial to achieve the objectives of the climate agreement.

Successful reforestation of the Earth requires commercial, targeted companies with significant organizational capabilities, working with local partners and trained and informed project managers.

Our first step, which we have already announced, is working with local partners to purchase large-scale indigenous forest plots of more than 50,000 hectares.

The scale of the global reforestation and restoration of nature to be undertaken in the coming years is almost unimaginable. But it offers a great opportunity for the capital markets and investors.

Forests can encourage rainfall, stop desertification, ensure clean water, reduce air pollution, provide local people with their livelihoods and preserve wildlife.

Part of the value of the Dutch Green Business is therefore the protection and action as guardians of the global forests and as curators of nature. However, the operation of a commercial company was deliberately chosen.

Charities are many, but it requires economic drive to achieve the scale of conservation and reforestation needed.

People around the world are waking up to the potential of nature-based solutions, such as reforestation and ecological restoration to capture CO2 and bring back nature whereit cannot return without any help.

These nature-based solutionshave proven to be an attractive alternative for long-term investors, offering the opportunity to take advantage of the value of a naturally growing raw material and the ownership certainty of the underlying land.

Our business model consists of a consecutive five-step process:

Locating and securing land.

Locating and securing land that is at immediate risk of deforestation or degraded land that needs greening and nature restoration.

Protect, replant and create forests.

Prevent deforestation and restore healthy forests by using local people to plant trees.

Certification of CO2 compensation

We certify our CO2 compensation projects with globally applicable standards. These standards are programs trusted by a wide range of stakeholders. Certification of carbon compensation guarantees our customers that we deliver added value to the planet.

Sale of CO2 emission compensation

Sell CO2 compensation to companies and individuals to become CO2 neutral. We sell our CO2 compensation directly or in cooperation with our project developers to larger companies. Companies that commit to a CO2 neutral 2030 buy their verified emission reduction from Dutch Green Business Group.

Land management

Because of the unsustainable relationship between land and people, communities suffering from deforestation often live in extreme poverty. It is essential for our work to continue our commitment to and work with local villages and communities to achieve a successful and long-term reforestation effort.

With this revenue model, Dutch Green Business GROUP is also building up a large portfolio of (forest) land. Inflation has become an inevitable reality and with a large amount of land ownership, Dutch Green Business will automatically serve as a safe haven against this.

The stability that comes with owning the right plot of land, purchased at the right price, will play a major role in the company's long-term strategy.

Dutch Green Business is designed as a carbon farmerthat creates, produces and develops CO2 compensations, while also operating as a publicly traded conservative investment company that will collect land assets to build and maintain balance sheet value.

Green future

Dutch Green Business takes a clear position on future values for CO2 compensation, as we believe that prices for CO2 compensation will increase; but this is not required to make this investment opportunity a success due to the certainty of the underlying land.

In recent years, you've seen companies like Microsoft and Google commit to goals to be completely carbon neutral by the year 2030. In the newspaper and on TV you hear more and more about climate goals of companies and governments.

Closer to home, Rabobank is also fully committed to the CO2 compensation market trend with their Rabo Carbon Bank. This is a new business unit that works on propositions that will eventually allow customers to go to the bank not only for financial transactions but also for buying and selling CO2 credits.

"We are proud to announce our ambition to carry out large CO2 compensation projects with leading project developers. Our projects will protect endangered species from extinction and reduce CO2 emissions over the life of the project. The projects offer the opportunity to give life back to the world's forests and have a visible, major impact on our natural environment, while simultaneously creating value for our shareholders through the sale of CO2 credits.",

CEO of DGB Group.