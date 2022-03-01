DGB N : acknowledges nullity of recent non-executive director appointments

DGB Group N.V. (Euronext: DGB, "DGB" or the "Company") announces today that it acknowledges that its non-executive director appointments in September 2021 are void pursuant to Dutch law.

Based on the recent legal analysis of the shareholders' resolutions of the Company regarding the appointment of Mrs. Van der Meulen and Mr. Den Hartog as non-executive directors, dated 15 September 2021, the Company's Board of Directors acknowledges that the shareholder resolutions were taken in breach of the Company's articles of association, which required a binding nomination by the holder(s) of the priority shares, and are therefore void pursuant to section 2:14 paragraph 1 of the Dutch Civil Code. The Company intended to repurchase all priority shares, but did not correctly implement all legal formalities for the repurchase and transfer to the Company of the priority shares. This means that the Company's Board of Directors currently comprises one executive director, Mr. Duijvestijn. The Board of Directors is currently analyzing whether the director appointments can be ratified by the current holder(s) of the priority shares and/or whether the repurchase and transfer of the priority shares can be completed.

Further announcements will be made by the Company if and when required in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Contact details:

Selwyn Duijvestijn, CEO

DGB GROUP N.V.

press@dgb.earth

+31 (0) 20 8080825 (NL)

+44 (0) 20 8064 0936 (EN)

