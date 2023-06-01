DGB N : extends maturity date and lowers conversion price of convertible bonds

DGB Group N.V. ("DGB", "the Group" or ¨the Company¨) (Euronext: DGB: NL0009169515), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, extends the maturity date of €400,000 of convertible debt and lowers the conversion price.

On 1 February 2023, DGB issued convertible bonds. The maturity date has been extended from 31 May 2023 to 31 July 2023, and the conversion price has been reduced to €0.47. These convertible bonds may be converted early at the discretion of the holder, who also retains the right to request a cash redemption on 1 August 2023 if no prior conversion request has been made. The loan notes carry no interest rate.

Due to the unavailability of a suitable Pubic Interest Entity audit firm in the Netherlands ("PIE audit firm"), DGB does not comply with Euronext Amsterdam's Rule 61003/2, which requires audited annual reports. On 13 April 2021, Euronext Amsterdam implemented a new rule, essentially meaning that companies without a PIE audit firm face delisting. The effective date of delisting is currently scheduled for 6 November 2023. DGB's Executive Board is committed to maximizing the company's listing potential on the Amsterdam market, but also emphasizes to shareholders the gravity of the 6 November 2023 deadline and advises them to stay updated with forthcoming communications.

DGB is a project developer of high-quality, large-scale carbon and biodiversity projects accredited by third parties. The Group is focused on nature conservation and helping biodiversity flourish by assisting governments and corporations in achieving net zero. Global megatrends drive the demand for carbon credits and underpin growth opportunities. DGB GROUP NV is a public company traded on the main Dutch stock exchange Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol AEX:DGB and ISIN-code NL0009169515. Website: www.green.earth

