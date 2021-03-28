DGB N : announces Q1 trading update and outlook

Dutch Green Business Group N.V. (Euronext: DGB, 'DGB' or 'the Group') announces today a market outlook and trading update for the first quarter 2021.

This has been a period of significant progress for the Group as it pursues its strategic objective of being a leading high-impact investor in sustainably managed forests, providing competitive real investment returns for shareholders combined with high social impact harnessing the power of carbon offsetting schemes.

Highlights for Q1 include:

Partnership with Quadriz, the trading and carbon project arm of forestry and agro-research company Investancia Group to:

o source large-scale native forestland plots in excess of 50,000 hectares in Paraguay as potential land acquisition targets for DGB

o partner on 'REDD+' projects which reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation in the Chaco region in Paraguay

o protect critical primary forest financed through the generation of high-integrity carbon credits or 'Verified Carbon Units'

Project with South Pole, a leading advisor and provider of global climate services, to invest in the Miro Sustainable Plantation project in northern Sierra Leone, West-Africa's largest sustainable forestry company. The highlights of the investment include:

o DGB secures 128,000 tonnes of verified sequestered carbon offsets for its balance sheet with the possibility of future supply as more land is reforested

o The planting of 3.4 million trees on 2,800 hectares of land in the initial phase with a further 14.4 million trees planted across 12,000 hectares creating over 1.6 million tonnes of carbon offsets in the project's lifetime

o The investment will help accelerate reforestation in Sierra Leone and will make the project and the local communities more sustainable

Appointment of Nigel Farage to DGB's Advisory Board. This is the first independent commercial role he has taken since stepping back from front line politics at the end of 2020.

In addition, DGB announces today the appointment of a technical investment committee comprising forest management and project development experts Dr. Hahn-Schilling, Dr. Galante and Mr. Bosch, who will provide advice and insight on new projects. More details are on the company website: www.dgb.earth/team

Outlook:

DGB has over 250,000 hectares of sourced forest land under review and the Board of Directors is currently exploring several alternatives to fund one or more potential acquisitions of forest land. DGB will update the market on the equity fundraise process and associated transaction as and when required.

With the total value of global carbon markets up 20% last year to a record €229 billion reflecting the forecast tightening of emissions caps, DGB expects to play an active role in opening up this market to more investors with an offering that combines actual on the ground reforestation projects with an easy to understand carbon trading platform.

Selwyn Duijvestijn, Chief Executive of DGB Group said: 'This has been a pivotal period for the group as we have established the building blocks that will enable us to grow and deliver shareholder value. We are now in a position to start transforming the pace of global reforestation and the way in which people are able to trade and participate in the rapidly expanding carbon offsetting market.'

DGB's vision is to be a leading high-impact investor in sustainably managed forests by providing competitive real investment returns for shareholders combined with high social impact. DGB is underpinned by the value of the carbon offsets it is generating and the inherent asset value of the underlying land in which it is investing. DGB plans to reforest the world's land at scale and bring back nature where it cannot return unaided. DGB's strategy is focused on the following:

Locate and secure land

Protect and plant trees

Verify and certify carbon offsets

Sell the carbon offsets

Land management

Dutch Green Business Group N.V.

Selwyn Duijvestijn, Chief Executive

+31(0)20 8080825 (NL)

+44(0)20 8064 0936 (EN)

press@dgb.earth

Dutch Green Business Group N.V. is a public company traded on the main Dutch stock exchange Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol AEX:DGB and ISIN-code NL0009169515. DGB's strategy is to participate in large forest carbon offset projects around the world that deliver commercial and environmental benefits. DGB's vision is to be a leading high-impact investor in sustainably managed forests by providing competitive real investment returns for shareholders combined with high social impact.

This press release does not contain (an invitation to make an) offer to buy or sell or otherwise acquire or subscribe to shares in DGB Group N.V. and is not an advice or recommendation to take or refrain from taking any action. This press release contains statements that could be construed as forward-looking statements, including with regard to the financial position of the DGB Group, the results it achieved and the business (ies) it runs. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical fact. These statements are based on information currently available and on forecasts and estimates made by DGB Group management. Although the DGB Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee that the ultimate results will not differ materially from those statements that could be construed as forward-looking statements. Factors that may lead to, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, tax, regulation, stock market price fluctuations, legal proceedings, regulatory investigations, competitive relationships and general economic conditions . These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of DGB Group are discussed in the annual report. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date of this document. Subject to any legal obligation to do so, the DGB Group assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether related to new information, future events or otherwise.