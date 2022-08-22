Log in
    DGB   NL0009169515

DGB GROUP N.V.

(DGB)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-08-18 am EDT
1.090 EUR   +2.83%
DGB N : signs USD 243,750 offtake agreement
PU
07/05DGB N : Results of DGB's Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
07/05DGB N : DGB announces operational Q2 update
PU
DGB N : signs USD 243,750 offtake agreement

08/22/2022 | 01:16am EDT
Dutch Green Business Group N.V. ("DGB" or "the Group") (Euronext: DGB: NL0009169515), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, is pleased to announce the signing of an offtake agreement for 25,000 verified emission reductions ("VERs") at a total contract value of USD 243,750.00.

As announced on 7 June 2021, DGB provided carbon finance for the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation project in the Corazón Verde del Chaco, Paraguay (the "Project"). Carbon offsetting secures the project's long-term viability, and DGB is expected to receive 28,572 tonnes of VERs.

VERs are also known as voluntary emission reductions, carbon offsets or carbon credits. VERs are essentially a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from a project that is independently audited (i.e., verified) against a third-party certification standard. Each VER represents one metric tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

DGB signed an offtake agreement for 25,000 tonnes of VERs with a total contract value of USD 243,750.00 with a globally recognised environmental products brokerage firm. For the remaining 3,572 tonnes, the Group already signed offtake agreements at an average contract price of EUR 17.00 per tonne. DGB expects to complete the Project verification process in the following weeks and to deliver all contracted VERs before 30 September 2022, generating over EUR 300,000 in revenue on this Project for the Group in 2022. Advance payments of EUR 170,000 have already been received by DGB.

DGB currently manages the development of five projects with a total expected carbon credit pipeline of over 16.9 million tons of carbon credits, making DGB the most prominent project developer of carbon credits in The Netherlands.

Contactdetails

DGB GROUP NV
press@dgb.earth

+31108080126 (NL)
+442080640936 (EN)

About DGB:

Dutch Green Business Group NV is a public company that is traded on the main Dutch stock exchange Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol AEX:DGB and ISIN code NL0009169515. DGB is a project developer of high-quality large-scale carbon and biodiversity projects accredited by third parties, focusing on making nature flourish and prosper, by helping governments and companies achieve net-zero through ecosystem restoration. DGB's vision is to be a leading high-impact investor in sustainably managed nature-based solutions by providing a competitive real return on investment for shareholders coupled with high societal impact. www.dgb.earth

Disclaimer:

This press release contains no (invitation to make an) offer to buy or sell or otherwise acquire or subscribe for shares in DGB Group NV and is not an advice or recommendation as to whether action should be taken. This press release contains statements that may be interpreted as forward-looking statements, inter alia relating to the financial position of the DGB Group, the results achieved, and the company(ies) it operates. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical facts. These statements are based on information currently available and on forecasts and estimates made by the management of the DGB Group. Although the DGB Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee that the ultimate results will not differ materially from those statements that can be construed as forward-looking statements. Factors that can lead to, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include developments in legislation, technology, taxation, regulation, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, regulatory investigations, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks, and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements or the actual results of DGB Group are discussed in the Annual Report. The forward-looking statements in this document apply only as of the date of this document. Subject to any legal obligation to do so, the DGB Group accepts no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether they relate to new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

DGB Group NV published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 05:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
