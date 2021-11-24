DGB N : signs research agreement with All Girls - Kanoria College

DGB GROUP N.V. ("DGB"), a leading forestry and carbon offsetting company, has entered a one-year agreement with Kanoria PG Mahila Mahavidyalaya College ("Kanoria College") in Jaipur (India) for the enhance machine learning models to biodiversity flourish.

Kanoria College was established in 1965 by Late Bhagirath Kanoria in Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and is the first institution of higher education for women through grant-in-aid from the Government of Rajasthan.

Through this partnership, DGB aims to work with the all-girls Kanoria College to enhance existing machine learning algorithms & explore new machine learning techniques to improve upon the efficiency of the current Remote viewing process. Students will integrate their botany research & knowledge in the area and work with advanced technologies & techniques such as remote viewing, Artificial intelligence, & Machine learning.

The research on integration of advanced technologies in research is led by Dr. Rashmi Chaturvedi, who has over thirty years of industry experience from leadership positions in research, development and production. The collaboration increases DGB's R&D capacity and aims to accelerate product development within the company's Artificial Intelligence business unit Statix Artificial Intelligence ("Statix").

As it will be mutually beneficial to cooperate and perform in the areas of research, training & knowledge exchange, the scope of collaborative activities to be pursued includes the following;

Collaboration and consultancies in the domain of greentech & new Botanical research areas.

Exchange of ideas on areas of mutual interest which are made available by both parties.

Collaborative research areas, such as Plant/tree species, identification of such species through satellite & drones images, extinct tree/plant species & their characteristics, Plants & trees that are native to the Indian continent & their usage in fields such as ayurveda, growth of plants under certain conditions, and global favorability index of Plants & Trees to grow (Identify which species grow in which areas the best).

Research will be fully credited to the student/students who took the effort.

Publishing articles based on research that may be interesting and may add to the cause of massive global reforestation what DGB is engaged in.

This research agreement is made for an initial period of one year, which may be extended further after mutual discussion and decision.

"Keeping pace with evolving needs of our times we have ventured to collaborate with some of the best names in academics and industry to introduce skill enhancement and value added courses to enable our students to be self reliant and decisively pursuing a career of their choice. The DGB team has an incredible track record and we believe the experience will play a very important role in the lives of our students."

says Dr. Rashmi Chaturvedi Director, Kanoria PG Mahila Mahavidyalaya

"In its long and dynamic journey of extending the outreach of education for girls, the college has remained an interface between knowledge and societal expectations, between aspirations of its young stakeholders and the hard reality looking into their faces and between national goal and local challenges. This partnership is allowing the team to move forward in the development of early-stage process and IP development around the production of new machine learning models.We look forward to working with Kanoria College to develop a biodiversity flourish."

add Leo Sharma, Head of Technology of DGB.

Kanoria PG Mahila Mahavidyalaya was established in 1965 by Late Bhagirath Kanoria in aesthetic environs at Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg as the first institution of higher education for women through grant-in-aid from the Government of Rajasthan. In its 54 years old journey our college has achieved many milestones. It is a leading college not only of the city but also of the state of Rajasthan in imparting excellent education, enabling holistic development and inculcating leadership and social values. The college has earned a prestigious reputation of harnessing a progressive outlook towards education by introducing new courses at UG and PG level, from time-to-time, skill enhancement and (21st Century for skills) career oriented courses, ICT enabled teaching facilities, outreach activities and discipline. About 6500 students enroll every year in 24 subjects in Science, Arts and Commerce streams for Bachelor's programme and 11 Master's programme. Maintaining a lead in premier educational location, the college has clocked an enviable growth keeping abreast with the needs and aspirations of times. The pivot around which all initiatives and efforts center is the 'student' as the future of the college. The college offers degree programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate level in Arts, Commerce and Science. Additionally, Skill Enhancement Courses, Diploma and certificate courses provide students opportunities to step out in the world skilled, well-groomed and prepared to create an identity for themselves. www.kanoriacollege.in

Dutch Green Business Group N.V. is a public company traded on the main Dutch stock exchange Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol AEX:DGB and ISIN-code NL0009169515. DGB's strategy is to participate in large forest carbon offset projects around the world that deliver commercial and environmental benefits. DGB's vision is to be a leading high-impact investor in sustainably managed forests by providing competitive real investment returns for shareholders combined with high social impact.www.dgb.earth

This press release qualifies as a disclosure within the meaning of Article 17 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7 paragraph 1 MAR. This press release does not contain (an invitation to make an) offer to buy or sell or otherwise acquire or subscribe to shares in DGB Group N.V. and is not an advice or recommendation to take or refrain from taking any action. This press release contains statements that could be construed as forward-looking statements, including with regard to the financial position of the DGB Group, the results it achieved and the business (ies) it runs. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical fact. These statements are based on information currently available and on forecasts and estimates made by DGB Group management. Although the DGB Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee that the ultimate results will not differ materially from those statements that could be construed as forward-looking statements. Factors that may lead to, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, tax, regulation, stock market price fluctuations, legal proceedings, regulatory investigations, competitive relationships and general economic conditions . These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of DGB Group are discussed in the annual report. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date of this document. Subject to any legal obligation to do so, the DGB Group assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether related to new information, future events or otherwise.