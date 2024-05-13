This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer DGB Group NV published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2024 22:15:06 UTC.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-a captivating 21-month-long world tour, spanning 151 shows across five continents-has enthralled millions around the globe, showcasing her undeniable stardom with spellbinding performances and musical brilliance. But beneath the shimmer of this iconic tour lies a stark environmental reality: the significant carbon footprint left by extensive air travel. As Swift and her team jet-set across continents, the carbon emissions from her flights-and those of her crew and [...]