Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. DGB Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGB   NL0009169515

DGB GROUP N.V.

(DGB)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00:10 2023-01-10 am EST
1.030 EUR   +3.00%
01/06Dgb N : Rubicon to raise $1B
PU
01/04Dgb N : European charging company Fastned issues 4.5-year bonds with 5% interest
PU
01/04Dgb N : Razer´s eco-gamer bid on restoration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UN: Nature based solutions need to more than double by 2025

01/10/2023 | 06:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) stated investments into Nature-Based Solutions (Nbs) have to more than double their current levels to $384 billion a year by 2025 and by a third to $484 billion per year by 2030 to reach $674 billion per year by 2050.

UNEP´s "State of Finance for Nature 2022" states Nature based solutions (Nbs) can play a major role in addressing a broad range of societal challenges, from managing water scarcity to reducing disaster risk to poverty alleviation. However, current finance flows to Nbs are $154 billion per year. UNEP warns that to limit climate change to below 1.5°C, halt biodiversity loss and achieve land degradation neutrality, urgent and large increases in finance for Nbs are essential.

According to report author Robin Smale, "actions to protect, conserve, restore, sustainably use and manage natural or modified terrestrial, freshwater, coastal and marine ecosystems, which address social, economic and environmental challenges effectively and adaptively, while simultaneously providing human well-being, ecosystem services and resilience and biodiversity benefits are all considered as nature-based solutions"

Learn with DGB Group: What are nature-based solutions?

The report states private sector investment in NbS must increase by several orders of magnitude in the coming years from the current $26 billion per year, which represents only 17% of total NbS investment.

However, about 50% of global GDP is dependent on healthy and well-functioning ecosystems. UNEP called upon the private sector to go beyond "just the economics of GDP" and consider the principles of natural capital accounting and circular economy.

Government expenditure on environmentally harmful subsidies to fisheries, agriculture and fossil fuels is estimated at between $500 billion to 1 trillion per year, three to seven times greater than public and private investments in NbS. Subsidies are highest in the sectors of energy and agriculture estimated at $340 billion - $530 billion a year and $500 billion a year, respectively. UNEP warned these flows severely undermine efforts to achieve critical environmental targets.

UNEP issued its document 10 days after the end of the COP27and a week before the start of the UN Conference on Biodiversity (COP15 CBD) in Montreal, Canada. COP15 is where nations will try to agree on a deal to protect nature and wildlife from further losses and degradation.

The report has three main recommendations:

  • Financing green:increasing direct finance flows to NbS

  • Greening finance:companies and financial institutions must transition to "net zero, net positive" and equitable business models

  • Increasing inclusion: public and private sector need to scale up inclusive NbS investments

  • UNEP urged governments to lock in critical targets on biodiversity loss, take urgent action to raise ambition and implement emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement and action land restoration commitments underpinned by broad based resource mobilization from public and private actors.

Before you go...

As DGB, our sole purpose is to rebuild trust and serve the public by making the right information available to everyone. By subscribing to our mailing newsletter, you can get the latest tips and trends from DGB's expert team in your inbox. Sign up now and never miss the insights.

Attachments

Disclaimer

DGB Group NV published this content on 08 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 11:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DGB GROUP N.V.
01/06Dgb N : Rubicon to raise $1B
PU
01/04Dgb N : European charging company Fastned issues 4.5-year bonds with 5% interest
PU
01/04Dgb N : Razer´s eco-gamer bid on restoration
PU
01/04Dgb N : DGB issues financial outlook
PU
01/02Dgb N : Group issues financial outlook
PU
2022Dgb N : Switzerland, Ghana sign 1m mt CO2 rice deal under Paris
PU
2022Dgb N : Norwegian to increase carbon offset purchases
PU
2022Dgb N : Wall street company makes a $1.8 billion investment in the carbon market
PU
2022Dgb N : Cookstoves for carbon reduction
PU
2022Dgb N : Deforestation gets political in Brazil
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,10 M -1,19 M -1,19 M
Net Debt 2021 0,44 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,1 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart DGB GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
DGB Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DGB GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Selwyn A. M. Duijvestijn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Donia Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DGB GROUP N.V.5.49%11
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.-1.88%12 542
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION3.86%10 479
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-6.70%10 109
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.41%4 734
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED2.46%3 933