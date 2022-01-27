DGO Gold : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DGO

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
DGO GOLD LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday January 28, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
DGO unlisted options exercisable at $5.37 on or
45,000
27/01/2022
to be confirmed
before 31 December 2023
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
DGO GOLD LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
96124562849
1.3
ASX issuer code
DGO
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
28/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
For personal use only
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
Please specify
issue of unlisted options as drawdown fee for a secured loan facility
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
DGO unlisted options exercisable at $5.37 on or before 31
December 2023
+Security type
ISIN code
use
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
27/1/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
personal
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 5.37000000
31/12/2023
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
For
company option
Other
Description
fully paid ordinary share
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
not applicable
Issue details
only
Number of +securities
45,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
use
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
drawdown fee for a secured loan facility
Purpose of the issue
Other
personalFor
Additional Details
drawdown fee for a secured loan facility
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
DGO Gold Limited published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:35:08 UTC.