Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. DGO Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGO   AU000000DGO5

DGO GOLD LIMITED

(DGO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/25 12:10:14 am
2.7 AUD   -2.88%
05:36pDGO GOLD : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DGO
PU
01/11DGO GOLD : Application for quotation of securities - DGO
PU
2021DGO GOLD : Application for quotation of securities - DGO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGO Gold : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DGO

01/27/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

DGO GOLD LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday January 28, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

DGO unlisted options exercisable at $5.37 on or

45,000

27/01/2022

to be confirmed

before 31 December 2023

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DGO GOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

96124562849

1.3

ASX issuer code

DGO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

28/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

issue of unlisted options as drawdown fee for a secured loan facility

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

DGO unlisted options exercisable at $5.37 on or before 31

December 2023

+Security type

ISIN code

use

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

27/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 5.37000000

31/12/2023

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

For

company option

Other

Description

fully paid ordinary share

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

not applicable

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

45,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

drawdown fee for a secured loan facility

Purpose of the issue

Other

personalFor

Additional Details

drawdown fee for a secured loan facility

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DGO Gold Limited published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DGO GOLD LIMITED
05:36pDGO GOLD : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DGO
PU
01/11DGO GOLD : Application for quotation of securities - DGO
PU
2021DGO GOLD : Application for quotation of securities - DGO
PU
2021DGO GOLD : Pernatty Drilling Results
PU
2021DGO Gold Limited Announces Pernatty Drilling Results
CI
2021DGO GOLD : Adoption of new Constitution
PU
2021Drilling Starts at DGO Gold's 40% Balagundi JV in Western Australia
MT
2021DGO Gold Limited and SensOre Ltd announce Drilling commences at Balagundi
CI
2021DGO Gold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021DGO Gold Limited Commences Follow Up Drilling of Significant Proof of Concept Results a..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,00 M -2,11 M -2,11 M
Net cash 2022 11,0 M 7,74 M 7,74 M
P/E ratio 2022 -67,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 225 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart DGO GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DGO Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DGO GOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,70 AUD
Average target price 4,67 AUD
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Cook Chief Financial Officer
Eduard Eshuys Executive Chairman
Markus Ziemer Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Ross Clive Hutton Non-Executive Director
Jeffery Bruce Parncutt Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DGO GOLD LIMITED-2.17%161
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-6.10%24 924
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-9.27%9 981
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-4.37%6 449
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-0.69%5 398
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-3.94%5 122