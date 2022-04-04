DGO Gold : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DGO

Announcement Summary

Entity name

DGO GOLD LIMITED

Date of this announcement Monday April 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code DGO unlisted options exercisable at $5.37 on or 97,500 01/04/2022 to be confirmed before 31 March 2024

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity DGO GOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code DGO

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 4/4/2022

Registration number 96124562849

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

DGO unlisted options exercisable at $5.37 on or before 31 March 2024

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

New +securitiesASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security type Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 1/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Options Details

+Security description

ISIN code

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 5.37000000 31/3/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description fully paid ordinary shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notificationPlease provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

not applicable

Issue details

Number of +securities

97,500

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities drawdown fee for a secured loan

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details drawdown fee for a secured loan