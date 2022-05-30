Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. DGR Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGR   AU000000DGR8

DGR GLOBAL LIMITED

(DGR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/29 11:42:09 pm EDT
0.0680 AUD   -1.45%
10:19aDGR GLOBAL : Application for quotation of securities - DGR
PU
05/24Armour Energy Names New CFO
MT
03/15DGR Global Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGR Global : Application for quotation of securities - DGR

05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

DGR GLOBAL LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 30, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

DGR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

10,422,443

30/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

DGR GLOBAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

67052354837

1.3

ASX issuer code

DGR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

30/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DGRAF : OPTION EXPIRING 28-MAY-2022 EX 8.4C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DGR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

10,422,443

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

30/5/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

30/5/2022



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

30/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

10,422,443



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.08240000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DGR Global Limited published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,44 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
Net income 2021 -1,06 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2021 0,43 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 -51,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 70,3 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 30,4x
EV / Sales 2021 41,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart DGR GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DGR Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Mather Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Geoffrey I. Walker Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Wright Global Chairman
Brian Gerry Moller Non-Executive Director
Pru Maclean Head-Investor Relations & Business development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DGR GLOBAL LIMITED15.00%51
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.23%158 109
RIO TINTO PLC16.56%119 878
GLENCORE PLC40.34%86 606
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.09%58 248
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.18%40 546