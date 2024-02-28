Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTC Pink: DGTHF) (FSE: D0G) (the "Company" or "DGTL") announces that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the unsecured convertible debenture units issued on March 1, 2022, (the "Debenture Units"), DGTL has received all formal conversion notices from the Debenture Unit holders to issue 2,893,333 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") as settlement on an aggregate principal amount of $868,000, following a previous issuance of 666,667 Common Shares for the settlement of $200,000 of Debenture Units which took place last year, on February 27, 2023. All Common Shares have, and will, be issued at the conversion price of $0.30 per Common Share. The total issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company following the conversion of the Debenture Units is 63,985,104.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199747