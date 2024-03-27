Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2024) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company"), reports that it has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") to complete a shares for debt transaction. Subject to final exchange approval, the Company intends to settle $187,213 in debt to certain creditors (the "Transaction"), including accrued interest owed to converted debenture note holders, by issuing 12,480,867 common shares (the "New Shares"). The deemed price of the New Shares has been set at the market price (the last price of the common shares on the previous trading day market close, as per TSXV policy 4.3). Creditors include a Related Party (John Belfontaine, CEO and Chairman) in which the Company will issue 933,333 common shares to settle $14,000 in debenture interest accrued. Shares issued pursuant to the transaction will be subject to a mandatory hold period of four months plus one day. Post Transaction, the total issued and outstanding common shares will be 76,465,971.

