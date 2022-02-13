Log in
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/11
412.45 INR   +0.51%
05:12aDHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
05:12aDHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS : Financial Result Updates
PU
01/13Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited Announces Expansion of Its Unit Located At Asmoli, Uttar Pradesh
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dhampur Sugar Mills : Outcome of Board Meeting

02/13/2022 | 05:12am EST
13.02.2022

To,

Asst. Vice President

Asst. General Manager

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Dept of Corp. Services,

Exchange plaza,Bandra Kurla Complex

BSE Limited

Bandra (E)

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai: 400001.

Dear Sir,

Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e., 13th February, 2022, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:

  1. Un-auditedStandalone Financial Results for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2021. (Copy enclosed along with Limited Review Report).
  2. Un-auditedConsolidated Financial Results for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2021. (Copy enclosed along with Limited Review Report).

The Board Meeting commenced at 1:15 P.M. and concluded at 3:00 P.M.

Kindly inform the members accordingly.

Thanking you,

For Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited

Aparna Goel

Company Secretary

M. No. 22787

ATUL GARG & ASSOCIATES

T R CHADHA& CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

Chartered Accountants

418 Plaza Kalpana, 24/147A Birhana Road

B-30, Connaught Place, Kuthiala Building

Kanpur-208001

New Delhi-110001

Independent Auditor's Review Report on quarterly and year to date unaudited consolidated financial results of Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

To the Board of Directors of

Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited

  1. We have reviewed the Statement of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited ('the Parent') and its subsidiaries (the Parent and its subsidiaries together referred to as 'the Group') for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and year to date from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 being submitted by the company pursuant to requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended to date ("the regulation").
  2. This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Parent's Management and approved by the Parent's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34, (Ind AS 34) "Interim Financial Reporting" prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to issue a report on the Statement based on our review.
  3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This Standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of the Company's personnel responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
    We also performed procedures in accordance with circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/1/44/2019 dated March 29, 2019, issued by the SEBI under Regulations 33(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2018 as amended, to the extent applicable.
  4. The Statement includes the results of the Parent and the following subsidiaries:
    1. Dhampur International Pte Limited
    2. EHAAT Limited
    3. DETS Limited
    4. Dhampur Bio Organics Limited
  6. Based on our review conducted and procedures performed as stated in paragraph 3 above and based on the consideration of the review reports of the other auditors referred to in paragraph 6 below, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement prepared in all material respects in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standard and other accounting principles generally accepted in India has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations (as amended) including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.

Other Matters

6. We did not review the interim financial statements of three subsidiaries out of four Companies viz EHAAT Limited, DETS Limited and Dhampur Bio Organics Limited included in the unaudited consolidated financial results whose interim financial statements reflect total asset of INR 937.17 lakhs as at December 31,2021, total revenue of INR 4285.45 lakhs, total net profit after tax and comprehensive income of Rs. 34.34 lakhs for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021 respectively as considered in the unaudited consolidated financial results.

ATUL GARG & ASSOCIATES

T R CHADHA& CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

Chartered Accountants

418 Plaza Kalpana, 24/147A Birhana Road

B-30, Connaught Place, Kuthiala Building

Kanpur-208001

New Delhi-110001

These interim financial statements and other financial information have been reviewed by other firms of Chartered accountants whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our conclusion on the statement in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries is based solely on the report of such other firms of chartered accountants and the procedures performed by us as stated in paragraph 3 above.

7. The interim financial statement of the subsidiary Dhampur International Pvt Limited included in the unaudited consolidated financial results whose interim financial statements reflects total asset of INR 815.38 lakhs as at December 31, 2021, total revenue of INR 10.80 lakhs, total net loss after tax and comprehensive income of INR (99.92) lakhs for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021 respectively are certified by the Management. According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, these interim financial results and other financial information are not material to the Parent.

For Atul Garg & Associates

For T R Chadha & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.001544C

Firm Registration No.006711N/N500028

Fiza Gupta

Neena Goel

Partner

Partner

Membership No. 429196

Membership No. 057986

Place of signature: Kanpur

Place of signature: New Delhi

Date: Feb 13, 2022

Date: Feb 13, 2022

UDIN: 22429196ABTIPS7269

UDIN: 22057986ABTKZM2578

DHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

Regd. Office : Distt. Bijnor, Dhampur (U.P.) - 246761

CIN - L15249UP1933PLC000511, Phone No - 011-30659400, 30659453 Email : investordesk@dhampur.com, Website - www.dhampur.com

Statement of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2021

Sl. Particulars

No.

  1. Income from Operations
    1. Revenue from operations
    2. Other income

    Total income from operations (a + b)

  3. Expenses
    1. Cost of materials consumed
    2. Purchases of stock-in-trade
    3. Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade
    4. Excise duty on sales
    5. Employees benefits expense

(f) Finance costs

    1. Depreciation and amortisation expense
    2. Other expenses
      Total expenses (a to h)
  2. Profit / (Loss) before share of profit/(loss) of an associate / a joint venture and exceptional items and tax (1-2)
  3. Share of profit/(loss) of an associate / a joint venture
  4. Profit/(loss) before exceptional items and tax (3+4)
  5. Exceptional Items
  6. Profit / (Loss) after exceptional items and before tax (5-6)
  7. Tax expense

Current tax

Deferred tax

9. Net Profit / (Loss) for the period from continuing operations (7-8)

  1. Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operation before tax Tax expense/(credit) on discontinued operations
  2. Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations after tax
  3. Net profit/(loss) for the period/year (9+11)
  4. Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)
    1. i Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
      • Remeasurement benefits (losses) on defined benefit obligation
      • Gain (loss) on fair value of equity investments
    1. Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
    1. i Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
    1. Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss Total Other Comprehensive Income
  6. Total Comprehensive Income for the period (12+13)
  7. Total Comprehensive Income for the period attributable to:
    • Owners of the Company
    • Non-ControllingInterest

Profit for the period attributable to:

  • Owners of the Company
  • Non-ControllingInterest

Other Comprehensive Income for the period attributable to:

    • Owners of the Company
    • Non-ControllingInterest
  2. Paid-upequity share capital (Face Value per Share ₹ 10/-Each)
  3. Other equity

(₹ in Lacs)

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Year Ended

31/Dec/21

30/Sep/21

31/Dec/20

31/Dec/21

31/Dec/20

31/Mar/21

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

96,329.68

81,825.69

110,882.65

266,183.72

316,339.07

423,149.56

98.08

287.00

124.62

727.71

728.29

1,747.03

96,427.76

82,112.69

111,007.27

266,911.43

317,067.36

424,896.59

96,380.48

6,148.34

87,844.31

157,542.68

159,426.88

280,868.29

497.44

601.79

1,791.29

2,197.51

6,355.72

8,455.05

(34,034.65)

53,909.59

(5,292.33)

23,882.05

82,667.38

33,245.79

6,828.09

5,571.04

1,950.30

19,347.70

6,374.47

7,490.43

3,928.72

3,082.89

3,973.31

10,687.54

10,748.57

14,710.72

1,170.30

1,778.81

1,288.28

5,549.75

5,997.20

7,987.63

2,168.15

1,599.51

2,176.15

5,771.63

5,767.82

7,770.57

9,153.06

5,911.05

9,611.54

22,096.17

21,067.74

32,853.91

86,091.58

78,603.02

103,342.85

247,075.02

298,405.78

393,382.39

10,336.17

3,509.67

7,664.42

19,836.40

18,661.58

31,514.20

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,336.17

3,509.67

7,664.42

19,836.40

18,661.58

31,514.20

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,336.17

3,509.67

7,664.42

19,836.40

18,661.58

31,514.20

1,833.00

596.00

1,448.00

3,508.00

3,380.50

5,641.19

902.05

288.24

759.99

1,741.92

1,528.33

2,976.48

7,601.13

2,625.43

5,456.43

14,586.48

13,752.75

22,896.53

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,601.13

2,625.43

5,456.43

14,586.48

13,752.75

22,896.53

-

-

-

-

-

30.28

17.31

19.84

71.22

364.01

169.62

173.55

1.05

(4.76)

(4.55)

(35.02)

(10.64)

(25.54)

(48.68)

22.78

161.57

(186.40)

1,025.72

1,031.71

-

-

(55.01)

52.94

(362.04)

(359.98)

(30.33)

37.86

173.23

195.53

822.66

850.02

7,570.80

2,663.29

5,629.66

14,782.01

14,575.41

23,746.55

7,571.75

2,663.29

5,651.24

14,782.96

14,597.70

23,769.55

(0.95)

-

(21.58)

(0.95)

(22.29)

(23.00)

7,602.08

2,625.43

5,478.00

14,587.43

13,775.04

22,919.53

(0.95)

-

(21.58)

(0.95)

(22.29)

(23.00)

(30.33)

37.86

173.23

195.53

822.66

850.02

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,638.76

6,638.76

6,638.76

6,638.76

6,638.76

6,638.76

149,361.00

DHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

Regd. Office : Distt. Bijnor, Dhampur (U.P.) - 246761

CIN - L15249UP1933PLC000511, Phone No - 011-30659400, 30659453

Email : investordesk@dhampur.com, Website - www.dhampur.com

Statement of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2021

Sl.

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Year Ended

Particulars

31/Dec/21

30/Sep/21

31/Dec/20

31/Dec/21

31/Dec/20

31/Mar/21

No.

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

18. i.) Earnings per equity share (EPS) from continuing operations (weighted

average)

(of ₹ 10/- each) (not annualised) :

a) Basic ( ₹ per share)

11.45

3.96

8.26

21.98

20.76

34.54

b) Diluted ( ₹ per share)

11.45

3.96

8.26

21.98

20.76

34.54

ii.) Earnings per equity share (EPS) from discontinued operations

(weighted average) (of ₹ 10/- each) (not annualised) :

a) Basic (₹ per share)

-

-

-

-

-

-

b) Diluted (₹ per share)

-

-

-

-

-

-

iii.) Earnings per equity share (EPS) from total operations (weighted

average)

(of ₹ 10/- each) (not annualised) :

a) Basic (₹ per share)

11.45

3.96

8.26

21.98

20.76

34.54

b) Diluted (₹ per share)

11.45

3.96

8.26

21.98

20.76

34.54

Notes to financial results

1. Segment Reporting

(₹ in Lacs)

Statement of consolidated segment wise revenue, results, assets and liabilities

Sl.

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Year Ended

No.

Particulars

31/Dec/21

30/Sep/21

31/Dec/20

Dec-21

Dec-20

31/Mar/21

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

  1. Segment Revenue

a) Sugar

81,456.99

57,352.07

94,968.22

207,434.71

274,719.28

372,348.65

b) Power

11,056.89

1,374.49

11,274.11

20,459.91

21,744.98

37,150.57

c) Chemicals / Ethanol

29,426.08

30,224.30

23,365.43

87,448.18

62,042.88

84,454.36

d) Others

4,995.28

270.83

3,269.13

5,789.48

8,055.82

10,883.98

Total

126,935.24

89,221.69

132,876.89

321,132.28

366,562.96

504,837.56

Less : Inter segment/Intra company revenue

30,605.56

7,396.00

21,994.24

54,948.56

50,223.89

81,688.00

Total Revenue from continuing operations

96,329.68

81,825.69

110,882.65

266,183.72

316,339.07

423,149.56

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

ii.

Segment Results (Net Profit / (Loss) before Tax, finance costs and unallocable items)

a) Sugar

5,541.63

571.71

1,346.45

6,904.41

8,297.23

12,062.02

b) Power

3,409.61

(460.76)

3,060.35

5,773.36

6,003.93

12,221.02

c) Chemicals / Ethanol

3,631.91

6,244.45

6,227.34

15,953.50

13,965.45

19,982.25

d) Others

28.36

(167.62)

(305.74)

(204.29)

(305.39)

(413.09)

Total

12,611.52

6,187.78

10,328.40

28,426.99

27,961.22

43,852.20

Less : Finance costs

1,170.30

1,778.81

1,288.28

5,549.75

5,997.20

7,987.63

Less : Other unallocable expenses net off unallocable income

1,105.04

899.30

1,375.70

3,040.83

3,302.44

4,350.37

Net Profit / (Loss) before Tax from continuing operations

10,336.17

3,509.67

7,664.42

19,836.40

18,661.58

31,514.20

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

iii.

Segment Assets

a) Sugar

195,212.48

156,149.70

191,935.30

195,212.48

191,935.30

235,201.81

b) Power

62,531.98

56,753.91

65,136.51

62,531.98

65,136.51

62,691.75

c) Chemicals / Ethanol

47,413.45

43,381.26

37,248.01

47,413.45

37,248.01

42,936.62

d) Others

1,887.29

1,054.16

2,849.44

1,887.29

2,849.44

2,270.10

e) Unallocable

5,095.23

5,569.39

4,030.75

5,095.23

4,030.75

3,980.72

Total

312,140.43

262,908.42

301,200.01

312,140.43

301,200.01

347,081.00

iv.

Segment Liabilities

a) Sugar

38,506.54

14,660.98

71,117.32

38,506.54

71,117.32

63,376.89

b) Power

2,117.90

1,847.93

1,342.49

2,117.90

1,342.49

943.14

c) Chemicals / Ethanol

3,624.23

6,794.52

3,876.43

3,624.23

3,876.43

3,847.37

d) Others

755.34

100.40

147.49

755.34

147.49

45.60

e) Unallocable

94,949.89

76,332.20

73,648.82

94,949.89

73,648.82

122,862.00

Total

139,953.90

99,736.03

150,132.55

139,953.90

150,132.55

191,075.00

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
