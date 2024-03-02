Dhanashree Electronics Limited informed the Stock Exchange that, based on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 2 day of March 2024 has appointed Mr. Surya Prakash Toshniwal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective from 2 March 2024. Mr. Surya Prakash Toshniwal aged about 69 years has completed the his Bachelor in Commerce from the University of Calcutta. He has an experience of 50 years in the field of Accountancy and Finance.

As CFO of the Company he will be discharging the following functions: Maintenance of the day to day Accounts of the Company. Liaison with the Company's Bankers for day to day banking operations. Arranging Short Term and Long Term funds from bank, Financial Institutions.

Meeting Company's requirement of funds for its business and generally managing the finances of the Company. Ensuring Compliance with various Statutory requirements such as filing of payments of taxes maintenance of records else under Companies Act, Provident Fund Act, Income Tax Act. Providing the Management with MIS, To follow up with Company's customers and to collect outstanding dues from them.

In addition he will abide by and comply with Company's Code of Conduct of Directors and senior management personnel Code of Conduct of Insider Trading Policy and Corporate Disclosure policy.