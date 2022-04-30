Dhani Services : Change in designation

|
Date: April 30, 2022
Scrip Code - 532960, 890145
DHANI - EQ, DHANIPP
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
"Exchange Plaza",
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E).
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
Subject: Re-classification of Mr. Anish Ernest Williams (DIN: 03314110) as Non-Executive Director
Dear Sir,
Mr. Anish Ernest Williams (DIN: 03314110), has relinquished his executive duties in the Company and therefore going forward, Mr. Anish Williams would be classified as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director.
Please take the aforesaid intimation on record.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Dhani Services Limited
Lalit Sharma
Company Secretary
