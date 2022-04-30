Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Dhani Services Limited
  News
  Summary
    532960   INE274G01010

DHANI SERVICES LIMITED

(532960)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
55.45 INR   -1.25%
11:57aDHANI SERVICES : Change in designation
PU
04/28Dhani Services Limited Changes Address of Registered Office
CI
03/14DHANI SERVICES : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
Dhani Services : Change in designation

04/30/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Date: April 30, 2022

Scrip Code - 532960, 890145

DHANI - EQ, DHANIPP

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza",

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E).

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Subject: Re-classification of Mr. Anish Ernest Williams (DIN: 03314110) as Non-Executive Director

Dear Sir,

Mr. Anish Ernest Williams (DIN: 03314110), has relinquished his executive duties in the Company and therefore going forward, Mr. Anish Williams would be classified as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director.

Please take the aforesaid intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Dhani Services Limited

Lalit Sharma

Company Secretary

CC: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg

Dhani Services Limited (formerly Indiabulls Ventures Limited) CIN: L74110DL1995PLC069631

Reg. Office: M - 62 & 63, First Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001. T. +91 11 43532950 F. +91 11 43532947

Corp. Office: One International Centre, Tower 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013

Website:www.dhani.com| Email: support@dhani.com | T. +91 22 6189 9016 F. +91 22 6189 9001

Disclaimer

Dhani Services Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 15:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
