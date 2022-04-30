Dhani Services : Change in designation

Date: April 30, 2022 Scrip Code - 532960, 890145 DHANI - EQ, DHANIPP BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E). MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI - 400 051

Subject: Re-classification of Mr. Anish Ernest Williams (DIN: 03314110) as Non-Executive Director

Mr. Anish Ernest Williams (DIN: 03314110), has relinquished his executive duties in the Company and therefore going forward, Mr. Anish Williams would be classified as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director.

