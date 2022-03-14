Dhani Services : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

|
Date: March 14, 2022
Scrip Code - 532960, 890145
DHANI - EQ, DHANIPP
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
"Exchange Plaza",
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E).
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Reg: Resignation of Director
Dear Sirs,
In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform that Mr. Gagan Banga (DIN: 00010894) who is Vice Chairman and MD and CEO of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) and a Non-executive Director on the Board of the Company has resigned effective from March 14, 2022 to enable him to fully focus his time on the affairs of IHFL. Resignation letter received from Mr. Gagan Banga is attached.
Request you to take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Dhani Services Limited
Lalit Sharma
Company Secretary
CC:
Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg
