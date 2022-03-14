Dhani Services : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

Date: March 14, 2022 Scrip Code - 532960, 890145 DHANI - EQ, DHANIPP BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E). MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI - 400 051

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Reg: Resignation of Director

Dear Sirs,

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform that Mr. Gagan Banga (DIN: 00010894) who is Vice Chairman and MD and CEO of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) and a Non-executive Director on the Board of the Company has resigned effective from March 14, 2022 to enable him to fully focus his time on the affairs of IHFL. Resignation letter received from Mr. Gagan Banga is attached.

Request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Dhani Services Limited

Lalit Sharma

Company Secretary

CC:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg

Dhani Services Limited (formerly Indiabulls Ventures Limited) CIN: L74110DL1995PLC069631

Reg. Office: M - 62 & 63, First Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001. T. +91 11 43532950 F. +91 11 43532947

Corp. Office: One International Centre, Tower 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013

Website: www.dhani.com | Email: support@dhani.com | T. +91 22 6189 9016 F. +91 22 6189 9001