Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Dhani Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHANI   INE274G01010

DHANI SERVICES LIMITED

(DHANI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:15 2023-01-09 am EST
38.70 INR   -0.39%
02:09aDhani Services : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
01/01Dhani Services Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Dhani Services Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dhani Services : Copy of Newspaper Publication

01/09/2023 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: January 9, 2023

Scrip Code - 532960, 890145

DHANI - EQ, DHANIPP

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza",

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E).

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Ref: Exchange intimation dated January 7, 2023.

Sub.: Advertisement - dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice.

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to the stock exchange intimation dated January 7, 2023, we wish to inform that on completion of dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice in permitted mode on January 7, 2023 an advertisement has been published in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) newspapers on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Copies of advertisements published as aforesaid are enclosed, for reference.

We request you kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

For Dhani Services Limited

RAM MEHAR

Digitally signed by RAM MEHAR Date:

2023.01.09 11:46:39 +05'30'

Ram Mehar

Company Secretary

DHANI SERVICES LIMITED

CIN: L74110DL1995PLC069631

Reg. Off: 1/1 E, First Floor, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi-110008, Tel: 011-41052775, Fax: 011-42137986

Corp. Off: One International Centre, Tower 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013 T. +91 22 6189 9016 F. +91 22 6189 9001

Website: www.dhani.com | Email: support@dhani.com

Disclaimer

Dhani Services Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 07:08:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DHANI SERVICES LIMITED
02:09aDhani Services : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
01/01Dhani Services Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Dhani Services Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2022Dhani Services Acquires Land in Gurgaon, India for INR2.4 Billion
MT
2022Dhani Services Limited completed the acquisition of Juventus Estate Limited and Mabon P..
CI
2019INDIABULLS VENTURES LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018INDIABULLS VENTURES LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018INDIABULLS SECURITIES LTD. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 3 new shares @ 240..
FA
2017Indiabulls Ventures : Singapore's GIC takes 90 million pound stake i..
RE
2017INDIABULLS SECURITIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim divi..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 897 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2022 -8 664 M -105 M -105 M
Net Debt 2022 16 349 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 144 M 293 M 293 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart DHANI SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dhani Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DHANI SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sameer Gehlaut Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajeev Lochan Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Divyesh Bharat Kumar Shah COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Ram Mehar Garg Secretary & Compliance Officer
Narendra Damodar Jadhav Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DHANI SERVICES LIMITED-6.16%293
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.5.00%39 370
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.15%16 418
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.10%16 051
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED5.37%10 824
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.94%10 584