Dhani Services : Copy of Newspaper Publication

Date: January 9, 2023 Scrip Code - 532960, 890145 DHANI - EQ, DHANIPP BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E). MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI - 400 051

Ref: Exchange intimation dated January 7, 2023.

Sub.: Advertisement - dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice.

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to the stock exchange intimation dated January 7, 2023, we wish to inform that on completion of dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice in permitted mode on January 7, 2023 an advertisement has been published in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) newspapers on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Copies of advertisements published as aforesaid are enclosed, for reference.

We request you kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

For Dhani Services Limited