Dhani Services : Copy of Newspaper Publication

Sub.: Advertisement - dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice.
Dear Sir/Madam,
In furtherance to the stock exchange intimation dated January 7, 2023, we wish to inform that on completion of dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice in permitted mode on January 7, 2023 an advertisement has been published in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) newspapers on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Copies of advertisements published as aforesaid are enclosed, for reference.
We request you kindly take the above on record.
Thanking you,
For Dhani Services Limited
RAM MEHAR
Ram Mehar
Company Secretary
DHANI SERVICES LIMITED
CIN: L74110DL1995PLC069631
Reg. Off: 1/1 E, First Floor, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi-110008, Tel: 011-41052775, Fax: 011-42137986
Corp. Off: One International Centre, Tower 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013 T. +91 22 6189 9016 F. +91 22 6189 9001
