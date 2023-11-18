Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited announced that Shri. Nageswara Rao Chatradi has been appointed as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank by Reserve Bank of India, in place of Shri. Jayakumar Yarasi, for a period of two years from November 18, 2023 to November 17, 2025 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Shri. Nageswara Rao Chatradi has more than 21 years of service in Reserve Bank of India and is presently General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Reserve Bank Staff College, Chennai. He has previously worked in the areas of currency management, banks supervision, consumer protection and financial inclusion.