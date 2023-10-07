Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of textile and allied products/services and power generation. The Company operates through two segments: Fabric and Processing. The Company is having fabric process house and yarn dyeing unit at Dombivli, District Thane, and a weaving unit at Ichalkaranji, District Kolhapur. The Company's fabric process house is equipped with machinery to bleach, dye, print, and finish all types of textile fabric. Its yarn dyeing unit is also equipped to bleach and dye the yarn required for fancy fabric. The Company's weaving unit is consisting of approximately 36 air jet looms equip to produce over 50 lakhs meters per year. The Company has installed a Wind turbine of 1.25 megawatts (MW) in Dhule Maharashtra.