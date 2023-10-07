Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited announced that Ms. Deepika Khangarot (ACS: 38978) has tendered her resignation letter dated 7 October, 2023 from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company for better prospects. She has also confirmed that there is no other material reason other than that mentioned in her resignation letter. The Company has accepted her resignation with closing hours of 7 October, 2023.
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited Announces the Resignation of Deepika Khangarot as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
October 07, 2023 at 08:11 am EDT
