10,800,000 Equity Shares of Dharni Capital Services Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-FEB-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 375 days starting from 25-JAN-2023 to 4-FEB-2024.



Details:

The Promoters, Hemant Dharnidharka have agreed not to dispose off an aggregate of at least 20% of the post issue equity share capital of the company for a period of 3 years from the date of Allotment.



The entire pre-issue shareholding of the Promoters, other than the Minimum Promoters contribution which is locked in for three years, shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment in this Issue.