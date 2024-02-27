AI assistants can provide critical information to pharmacy patients in a human-like experience

Brand Engagement Network (BEN), an emerging provider of personalized customer engagement AI, and MedAdvisor Solutions (ASX: MDR), a global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions, today announced a pilot partnership that will bring BEN’s AI assistants to certain pharmacies to help enhance patient outcomes.

This partnership hopes to address today’s challenge where traditional chatbots have limited conversational skills, base knowledge of pharmaceutical products, and capacity. We believe BEN’s AI assistants, paired with MedAdvisor Solution’s deep insight into pharmacy-driven patient engagement, will offer a personalized, conversational experience for patients. The partnership will also serve as an opportunity to demonstrate that conversational AI can provide an enhanced patient experience, provide them with accurate and personalized education about their medication, ultimately resulting in better patient outcomes. BEN’s AI Assistant technology will be a part of MedAdvisor Solutions Medication Advisor product, allowing its vast pharmacy network to have access to configurable, easy to deploy and effective AI technology.

“By partnering with MedAdvisor Solutions, we are opening the door to a wealth of opportunity across the healthcare space,” said BEN Chief Executive Officer, Michael Zacharski. “Customers trust BEN to deploy a highly advanced, mature AI assistant as a next-generation conversational tool that can replace chatbots for organizations of all sizes. The AI assistant exists to provide an educational environment and an unrushed personal conversation about medication regiments to improve the experience of the customer, retail pharmacy chain, and the pharmaceutical manufacturer. We’re beyond thrilled to be applying our technology to assist patients and elevate their healthcare experience.”

“As MedAdvisor Solutions seeks to enable the pharmacy of the future, we are seeking partnerships that accelerate our path to making that vision a reality. BEN’s technology is built on many years of research and AI best practices and is complementary to our patient engagement solutions. We believe their technology will help our pharmacy partners to enhance the experience for their patients,” said MedAdvisor Solutions Chief Executive Officer, Rick Ratliff.

About BEN

BEN (Brand Engagement Network) is a leading provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN’s success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation and operational efficiencies. Powered by a proprietary large language model developed based on years of research and development from leading experts in AI and advanced security methodologies, BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

About MedAdvisor Solutions

MedAdvisor Solutions is a global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions that provide individualized patient experiences to simplify the patient medication journey. Our solutions utilize an empathetic, data-driven approach to engagement and an innovative, patient-centric digital experience that empower the pharmacy of the future and inspire lasting behavior change. MedAdvisor Solutions works with over 37,000 pharmacies across the US, Australia & New Zealand to deliver our solutions to help patients take their medication safely and effectively.

In Australia, MedAdvisor Solutions has connected over 3.7 million patients through more than 95% of Australian pharmacies. MedAdvisor Solutions is on track to become one of the largest players to aid in the global transformation of the pharmacy of the future through digital patient engagement solutions. In 2018 and 2020, MedAdvisor Solutions was recognized in the AFR Fast 100 and in both 2022 and 2023, received the Retail Excellence Award (REX) for Technology & Automation from Drug Store News.

