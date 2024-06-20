scale, today's global pharmaceutical market is transparent with continuous improvements and changes in production technologies. In this scenario, the speed to engage in this global market could be seen as the ultimate weapon of competition. The opportunity is awaiting, yet there will also be many other participants; as such, only the fastest can reap the best results. More importantly, these opportunities will always be for businesses that have prepared themselves with strong potential and are ready to accelerate to reach their goals.

For nearly half a century of continuous efforts, we understand that there is no smooth road, and no success can be accomplished without hardships. To achieve today's success, generations of DHG Pharma's people have devoted day and night, united to build a pioneering DHG Pharma that has maintained its top 1 position in Vietnam. This also constantly reminds us of the importance to appreciate and preserve DHG Pharma's values with a pure heart. We will continue to place our whole faith in intelligence, responsibility and professional ethical values so that each journey we have gone through and each journey we will take on brings more sustainable values and prosperity.

In 2023 in particular and throughout its journey of nearly 50 years of development in general, DHG Pharma persistently continues its mission of health care for the community, along with the efforts to retain its leading position in production and business in the pharmaceutical industry nationwide. Love-bonding trips and meaningful community activities have contributed to the changes in the image and role of the health sector in different areas and left deep humanistic marks in the hearts of people nationwide. Beyond that, to uphold the responsibility in the country's Green economic development trend, DHG Pharma also joins its hands in the Green transformation journey with the message "Sustainable economic development is connected with environmental protection". When the Green trade becomes an inevitable trend, the first steps on the Green production journey taken by pioneering businesses today, especially those in the field of public health, will lay a solid foundation for the sustainable development in the future.

In 2024, with the commitment to continue and spread the message "Ever Aspiring", we will make stronger efforts to steer the DHG Pharma ship to reach further on its path of integration and development. Once again, on behalf of DHG Pharma, I deeply appreciate and am grateful to your kind support. We also look forward to receiving your trust and steadfast companionship in the time to come.

I wish you good health, happiness and success.

Best regards,

Chairwoman of the Board of Directors

Dang Thi Thu Ha