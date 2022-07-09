DHG Pharmaceutical Joint Stock : Pharma builds Betalactam factory which meets global GMP standards.

On July 9th of 2022, DHG Pharma officially starts construction of Betalactam factory which meets JAPAN/EU_GMP standards.

The project will be built in Tan Phu Thanh Industrial Zone - Phase 1, Chau Thanh A district, Hau Giang province on a total project area of about 6 hectares with the design including production lines of non-coated tablets; film-coated tablets; hard capsules; powder for oral suspension; granules for oral suspension. It is expected that once completion and operation in 2024, new factory will have nearly twice the design capacity of the current plant.

Betalactam factory is put into construction based on Decision no. 008/2022/QD.HDQT approved by the Board of Directors of DHG Pharmaceutical Joint-Stock Company. This is a particularly important project for the plan to develop high-quality product lines, providing consumers with many qualified product lines to replace for foreign medicines. This helps to strengthen the capacity for long-term development, create practical values for society such as creating jobs for local people through the recruitment and stability of competent employees in Hau Giang province; at the same time, DHG Pharma also hopes to receive caring, infrastructure improvement, policies, and regulations of procedure, supporting the life of foreigners working in the locality more completely and conveniently.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Tomoyuki Kawata - Deputy General Director of Production, Supply Chain and Technology Transfer of DHG Pharma shared: "As a leading pharmaceutical enterprise with a mission to provide high-quality and safe products, protect health for people, the product must ensure two factors: effectiveness and safety. Complying with global GMP standards, DHG Pharma always strictly conducts production and quality management to bring peace of mind to drug users".

Not only that, over the years, with a focus on non-betalactam products, DHG Pharma has provided products which have outstanding quality in the production line under the global standard system with a scope mainly in the domestic market.

Therefore, in the upcoming time, with the construction of more Betalactam factory and the improvement of the production system complying with global standards, DHG Pharma marks a new step in strengthening the firm foundation to reach foreign markets. Owning Betalactam factory which meets the JAPAN/EU-GMP standard will improve the bidding capacity to the N2 group, increase the competitiveness of the company.

"With the ownership of more Betalactam factory which meets JAPAN/EU_GMP standards, DHG Pharma has increased its competitiveness in the domestic pharmaceutical market, not only maintaining the no. 1 position in the domestic pharmaceutical industry but also entering the global pharmaceutical market." - said by Mr. Tomoyuki Kawata.

In 2022, DHG Pharma sets the target net revenue of VND 4,220 billion and pre-tax profit of VND 853 billion. In the first quarter, the company recorded good growth of revenue and profit, respectively completing 25% and 34% of its full-year target.

This result is achieved thanks to the high demand for products such as Klamentin, Medlon or Bocalex, etc. The above achievement continues to affirm the leading position in the mission of providing high-quality and safe products which helps protect people's health. Following these successes, the commencement of construction of Betalactam factory meeting JAPAN/EU_GMP standards will further strengthen the capacity for long-term development, create practical values for society and jobs for local people.

Mr Masashi Nakaura - General Director of DHG Pharma

Mr Tomoyuki Kawata - Investor representative of Taisho Japan Group - International Production Director of Taisho - Deputy General Director of DHG Pharma

Mr Nguyen Thanh Lam - Deputy Director of DAV

Mr Dong Van Thanh - Vice Secretary, Chairman of People's Committee of Hau Giang Province

Mr Doan Dinh Duy Khương - Chief Operating Officer of DHG Pharma

Representatives of leaders of DHG Pharma and representatives of contractors

Shovel ceremony to start the construction DHG's new Betalactam factory

DHG Pharma's Board of Directors at the groundbreaking ceremony of DHG Pharma's new Betalactam factory