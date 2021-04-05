DHG Pharmaceutical Joint Stock : Pharma integrates globally, elevates the brand of Vietnamese medicines

The year 2020 had a significant impact on the pharmaceutical industry, but many enterprises have made their efforts to overcome waves successfully and find their own way.

The year 2020 marked an important transformation of DHG Pharma in improving quality and increasing competitiveness of global GMP standard products. This is a breakthrough step for global integration of DHG Pharma with the mission of raising the level of Vietnamese medicines not only in the domestic market but also firmly reaching the international market, thereby raising the position of DHG Pharma on the world prestigious pharmaceutical enterprise map, increasing benefits for stakeholders while improving the health and quality of life of millions of people.

It can be seen that in 2020, Vietnam's GDP reached 2.9%, the lowest level in the past 10 years. Pharmaceutical industry was also not out of that circle, growing only 2.8%. The report of Vietnam Report showed that 64.3% of pharmaceutical enterprises were moderately affected; 28.6% of enterprises had little impact and 7.1% were seriously affected by materials shortage, social distancing, hospital blockade, etc.

However, in the midst of common difficulties and challenges, this still creates a resilience for pharmaceutical enterprises to soon come up with effective strategies. At the forum 'Weathering the turbulence' by Forbes, the pharmaceutical industry still contributed 4 names to the top '50 best listed companies in 2020'. Leading the industry is DHG Pharma with revenue almost reaching the plan and net profit up to VND739 billion - up 17% over the same period.

Mr. Doan Dinh Duy Khuong - Chief Operating Officer of DHG Pharma received the Top 50 best listed companies award.

With DHG Pharma, these achievements were not easy. DHG Pharma has been flexible in all activities, adapted and continuously improved. With each action scenario, DHG Pharma applied Kaizen continuous improvement method. Kaizen's Heart Rate Graph is a 4-step PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Act) cycle that continuously performs planning, implementation, testing and improvement to complete the entire process as well as improve effectiveness of each action. In addition, the enterprise was also strongly decentralized and assigned to facilitate each management level to improve the efficiency of all activities, even the smallest.

Kaizen heart rate graph is a 4-step PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Act) cycle

During the epidemic period, DHG Pharma aimed to ensure safety for 3,000 employees, especially those at high risk of infection and to keep production uninterrupted by Covid-19. In the new normal period, the enterprise applied 'Just In Time' method to speed up production and business to satisfy new orders.

The enterprise also actively reserved raw materials from the beginning, both ensuring production and stabilizing pharmaceutical prices. Selling expenses, administrative costs, etc. were all reduced by applying effective system management methods. DHG Pharma has well controlled all its activities in a challenging year.

Activities of DHG Pharma not only focused on responding with the epidemic, but also had to pave a way for creating new growth engines. After a successful year of overcoming waves, the enterprise aims to expand domestic and overseas business markets and enhance the image of DHG Pharma from a national brand to an international enterprise.

Having more Japan-GMP standard production lines, DHG Pharma has more opportunities for international integration, raising the level of Vietnamese medicines.

DHG Pharma has successfully upgraded one more production line meeting Japan-GMP standard. High quality products manufactured on international standard production lines are an important factor that help DHG Pharma have more opportunities to integrate into the world and raise the level of Vietnamese medicines. Particularly, Hapacol 650 is optimized for quality according to the latest technology in the world. All 16 types of adult Hapacol are manufactured on Japan-GMP standard lines that ensure efficiency and safety to each tablet, meet strict circulation standards in hospitals and widely open export gates a 'fastidious' country - Japan.

In the market, Hapacol is the first Japanese-quality pain reliever and fever reducer. Japan-GMP is the highest quality certification directly issued by Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Hapacol not only possesses the same quality as foreign medicines but also is at the forefront in providing a content of 650 mg paracetamol that respond treatment needs of adults.

Global GMP standard is a breakthrough step to global integration of DHG Pharma, contributing to affirm the consistency with the strategy of becoming 'the largest generic pharmaceutical enterprise in Vietnam' and 'a leading enterprise in application of science and technology in its activities'.

DHG Pharma currently has 02 production lines of film coated tablets and tablets meeting Japan-GMP standard.

