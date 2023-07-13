Fast Company today announced its fifth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX), parent company of Dice and ClearanceJobs, came in at No. 13 for its professional development training across the organization and enablement training for sales team members to close deals. Employees can devote 10% of their time to develop innovative ideas.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

“Creativity and developing new products to match employers with amazing tech talent and tech professionals with their dream job are central to our success at DHI,” said Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer of DHI Group, Inc. “In fact, ‘Innovate With Purpose’ is one of our company values and we see that value executed daily with new features launching that advance connectivity in the talent acquisition market. Our culture is rooted in encouraging professional and personal development and creating an environment that celebrates new ideas and challenges the status quo. It’s how our company has grown for over three decades. It’s all about our talented team. When our teams have the ability to innovate, we all win.”

"Innovation is a global priority, and this year's list has a decidedly international flavor,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Five of the top 10 ranked companies, including No. 1, Canva, are not headquartered in the U.S.”

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

Fast Company’sBest Workplaces for Innovators issue (Summer 2023) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning July 18, 2023. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713366322/en/