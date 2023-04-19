Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DHI Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHX   US23331S1006

DHI GROUP, INC.

(DHX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
3.680 USD   +4.25%
04:20pDHI Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
BU
04/18Discrimination Continues to Be Major Issue for Tech Professionals
BU
04/13Dice : New Match Score Results in Better Matches, More Quality Job Applies
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DHI Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

04/19/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after the close of the market. Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm Eastern time to discuss the results.

A press release with these results will be issued after the close of the market and prior to the call that afternoon and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Conference Call Information

The call can be accessed on the day of the event by dialing +1-844-890-1790, or for international callers by dialing +1-412-380-7407. Please ask to join the DHI Group, Inc. call. You can pre-register for the call by clicking here: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177659/f9092bb9e7. A live webcast of the call will simultaneously be available on the Company's website.

A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 for international callers; the replay passcode is 1998540. The replay will be available until May 17, 2023. A webcast replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DHI GROUP, INC.
04:20pDHI Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
BU
04/18Discrimination Continues to Be Major Issue for Tech Professionals
BU
04/13Dice : New Match Score Results in Better Matches, More Quality Job Applies
BU
04/12CORRECTING and REPLACING ClearanceJobs' Enhanced Employer Profile Puts Branding in Spot..
BU
04/04Tech Recruiters See Increase in Tech Candidate Applications With Dice's “Invite t..
BU
02/28DHI Group, Inc.’s Equity Buyback announced on February 16, 2022, has expired.
CI
02/21Dice 2023 Tech Salary Report : Six-Figure Compensation Is Here to Stay
BU
02/16National Security Compensation on the Rise
BU
02/10DHI GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/10Tranche Update on DHI Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 16, 2022.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DHI GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 165 M - -
Net income 2023 0,87 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7,75 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 177x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart DHI GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
DHI Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DHI GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,53 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Art Zeile President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin F. Bostick Chief Financial Officer
Brian J. Schipper Chairman
Paul Farnsworth Chief Technology Officer
J. Christopher Henderson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DHI GROUP, INC.-32.70%161
RANDSTAD N.V.-6.64%10 651
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC3.18%8 026
ADECCO GROUP AG3.61%5 878
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.50%4 635
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-3.17%4 039
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer