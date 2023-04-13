Dice: New Match Score Results in Better Matches, More Quality Job Applies

The patented taxonomy used in Dice Match goes beyond standard keyword matching to serve tech professionals more accurate job matches

Tech jobs posted on tech career marketplace Dice, a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) brand, now include Dice Match, which leverages patented taxonomy to show tech professionals the jobs they are most qualified for. Since the launch of Dice Match on March 1, nearly 120,000 users have seen their score for an active job listing, resulting in an increased job apply rate.

“Searching for a new job can be time consuming and, while finding the right role is the most important outcome, finding it quickly isn’t far behind. With Dice Match, tech professionals using Dice get a more personalized and efficient job search experience. They can immediately see how well each job fits with their skills, level of experience and job titles, effectively eliminating jobs with poor scores from consideration and increasing the time they spend on those that provide the best potential,” said Art Zeile, CEO of Dice. “Subsequently, the increase in quality and relevant applicants allows recruiters and HR professionals to spend less time on sourcing, interviewing and hiring for their open tech roles.”

The new Dice Match feature leverages the company’s patented taxonomy in its Knowledge Graph alongside industry-leading machine learning models that utilize neural networks and other best-in-class techniques. This allows us to automatically connect the skills, title and experience on a tech professional’s Dice profile and resume with jobs available on the platform to highlight how well they match with jobs they are interested in, creating a better Dice experience for the technology professional.

How It Works

When a tech professional is logged into their Dice profile and has selected to be visible to recruiters on Dice, they will receive a score based on how well they match to a given job. The Dice Match score is broken down into different categories including job relevance, skills and titles.

In the first month post launch, more than half of the tech professionals who have received a Match score have then applied for a job — as of April 12, that translates to more than 550,000 job applies from users who saw their Dice Match score.

Dice Match is just one way the tech career marketplace delivers a more personalized experience for technology professionals and drives higher quality applications for recruiters and HR professionals. For more about Dice’s innovative tech hiring solutions, check out What’s New on Dice.

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

