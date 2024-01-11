EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Post AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.01.2024 / 11:48 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 06, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

