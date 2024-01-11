EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Post AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.01.2024 / 11:49 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
