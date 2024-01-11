EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Post AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Post AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/de/investoren/service/berichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2024
Address: http://group.dhl.com/en/investors/service/reports.html
11.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1813111 11.01.2024 CET/CEST