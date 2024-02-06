FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The German government-owned banking group KfW began selling 50 million shares in Deutsche Post AG from its portfolio on Tuesday. The placement in an accelerated procedure is aimed at institutional investors, KfW announced in Frankfurt am Main. Following the sale, KfW's stake will have fallen from 20.5 percent to 16.5 percent. The company's free float will increase accordingly. The logistics and postal company has been operating under the name DHL Group since mid-2023.

The placement weighed on the company's share price. In after-hours trading on Tradegate, the shares recently lost 1.6 percent to EUR 43.70 compared to the Xetra closing price. At the daily low, the share price even fell by 3.2 percent./brd/DP/bek/he