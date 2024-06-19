NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US analyst firm Bernstein Research has left its rating for DHL Group at "Outperform" with a target price of 45 euros. With the recent destocking phase coming to an end, the logistics group is "more vulnerable" to a recovery in throughput volumes than the other European forwarding companies with low fixed assets, analyst Alexander Irving wrote in an industry report published on Wednesday. Free cash flow yields in the high single-digit percentage range supported his positive investment view./edh/la

Publication of the original study: 18/06/2024 / 21:28 / UTC

First dissemination of the original study: 19.06.2024 / 05:00 / UTC

