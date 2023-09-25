EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission
Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

25.09.2023 / 12:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

25 September 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 18 September 2023 until and including 22 September 2023, a number of 1,235,074 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (€)Purchased volume (€)
18 Sep 2023212,37841.79138,875,552.71
19 Sep 2023396,36939.801515,776,080.75
20 Sep 2023200,31939.52147,916,887.33
21 Sep 2023214,44839.41998,453,518.72
22 Sep 2023211,56039.03598,258,435.00
 
Total		1,235,07439.900849,280,474.51

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 26 June 2023 until and including 22 September 2023 amounts to 10,982,278 shares.

Contact:  

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


25.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet:www.dpdhl.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1733659  25.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1733659&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp