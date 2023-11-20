EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



20.11.2023 / 11:09 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

20 November 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 13 November 2023 until and including 17 November 2023, a number of 1,144,436 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) 13 Nov 2023 573,570 39.3375 22,562,809.88 14 Nov 2023 248,454 39.7495 9,875,922.27 15 Nov 2023 54,389 40.1354 2,182,924.27 16 Nov 2023 165,344 40.5603 6,706,402.24 17 Nov 2023 102,679 40.6628 4,175,215.64

Total 1,144,436 39.7604 45,503,274.30

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 13 November 2023 until and including 17 November 2023 amounts to 1,144,436 shares.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.