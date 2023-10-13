BONN/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom's corporate customers division, T-Systems, is getting a new boss. The Bonn-based group announced Friday that Ferri Abolhassan, a computer scientist, was appointed to the Telekom Board of Management at the turn of the year, with responsibility for the division. The former SAP manager has been with Telekom for a long time, and in the meantime sat on the management board of T-Systems. The 59-year-old currently holds a leading position in charge of Telekom's Sales and Service.

Telekom Supervisory Board Chairman Frank Appel described him as a proven expert in digitization, cloud, security and artificial intelligence. The previous T-Systems CEO Adel Al-Saleh is moving to satellite operator SES from Luxembourg.

T-Systems has around 27,000 employees worldwide, 9,000 of them in Germany. Its headquarters are in Frankfurt. The division has long been a problem child for the Magenta Group, but in recent years operating losses have gradually narrowed. In the first half of 2023, the business was profitable. T-Systems is little known to the general public, although one of the Magenta subsidiary's products has in the meantime become an integral part of German citizens' everyday lives: T-Systems developed the Corona warning app together with SAP./wdw/DP/ngu