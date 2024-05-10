

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.05.2024 / 13:15 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Tobias Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 39.0500 EUR 1640.1000 EUR 39.0500 EUR 2069.6500 EUR 39.0500 EUR 191540.2500 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 39.0500 EUR 195250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

10/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

