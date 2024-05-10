Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.05.2024 / 13:15 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.0500 EUR 1640.1000 EUR
39.0500 EUR 2069.6500 EUR
39.0500 EUR 191540.2500 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.0500 EUR 195250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
91417  10.05.2024 CET/CEST

