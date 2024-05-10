Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.05.2024 / 11:27 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Nikola
Last name(s): Hagleitner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 90.806 shares as an automatic reinvestment of dividends in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching plan).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.1221 EUR 3461.7154 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
38.1221 EUR 3461.7154 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: CBOE EUROPE DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL)
MIC: CEUX


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.group.dhl.com

 
