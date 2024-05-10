

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.05.2024 / 11:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Pablo Last name(s): Ciano

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 104.730 shares as an automatic reinvestment of dividends in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching plan). Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 38.1221 EUR 3992.5275 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 38.1221 EUR 3992.5275 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE EUROPE DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL) MIC: CEUX

