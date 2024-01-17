Deutsche Post AG specializes in transportation and logistics services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - logistics services (47.8%): infrastructures management, goods transportation and storage. The group also develops a freight transportation activity; - express delivery (28.6%): activity ensured under the Express and Global Mail brands; - mail and parcel distribution (17.3%): letters, written press and parcel distribution. Deutsche Post AG proposes also provides direct marketing services; - other (6.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (23.2%), Europe (29.3%), Americas (23.6%), Asia/Pacific (19.5%) and other (4.4%).