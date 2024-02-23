DHL Group
Equities
DHL
DE0005552004
Air Freight & Logistics
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|43.45 EUR
|-0.13%
|+1.77%
|-3.08%
|12:44pm
|DHL GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
|ZD
|Feb. 22
|Circles: Letters will probably take longer due to postal law reform
|DP
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.04%
|55 238 M $
|-4.77%
|128 B $
|-3.48%
|61 014 M $
|-4.95%
|17 393 M $
|-25.54%
|12 505 M $
|-5.29%
|7 965 M $
|+19.54%
|7 953 M $
|-13.59%
|6 303 M $
|-9.77%
|5 356 M $
|+4.89%
|5 249 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock DHL Group - Xetra
- News DHL Group
- DHL GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from UBS