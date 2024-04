DHL Group AG specializes in transportation and logistics services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - logistics services (42.6%): infrastructures management, goods transportation and storage. The group also develops a freight transportation activity; - express delivery (29.7%): activity ensured under the Express and Global Mail brands; - mail and parcel distribution (20.1%): letters, written press and parcel distribution. Deutsche Post AG proposes also provides direct marketing services; - other (7.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (25.6%), Europe (29.9%), Americas (21.8%), Asia/Pacific (18.2%), Middle East and Africa (4.5%).