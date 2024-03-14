Stock DHL DHL GROUP
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

DHL Group

Equities

DHL

DE0005552004

Air Freight & Logistics

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 12:00:51 2024-03-14 pm EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
38.63 EUR -0.57% Intraday chart for DHL Group -2.05% -14.06%
04:41pm DHL GROUP : Volume recovery faces near-term uncertainty but cash generation will remain strong Alphavalue
01:47pm Barclays lowers target for DHL Group to 45 euros - 'Overweight' DP
This Alpha-Value article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alpha-Value is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about DHL Group

DHL GROUP : Volume recovery faces near-term uncertainty but cash generation will remain strong Alphavalue
Barclays lowers target for DHL Group to 45 euros - 'Overweight' DP
DHL GROUP : Barclays keeps its Buy rating ZD
DHL sees international trade on the rise again DP
Deutsche Post still not complying with branch network obligation DP
DHL GROUP : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
UBS Downgrades DHL Group to Neutral from Buy, Cuts PT MT
DHL GROUP : UBS downgrades its recommendation CF
DHL Appoints Tay Yi Ning as Head of Asia Pacific Innovation Centre in Singapore CI
UBS lowers DHL Group to 'Neutral' - target down to 41 euros DP
DHL GROUP : UBS gives a Neutral rating ZD
Bernstein lowers target for DHL Group to 46.50 euros - 'Outperform' DP
DHL Group, kinderherzen Partner on Transport of Mobile Heart Clinic for Infants Globally MT
DHL GROUP : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating ZD
DHL GROUP : Buy rating from Bernstein ZD
JPMorgan lowers target for DHL Group to 37.40 euros - 'Neutral' DP
DHL GROUP : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan ZD
DHL GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
DHL GROUP : Gets a Neutral rating from Warburg Research ZD
DHL GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
DHL GROUP : Q4 EBIT misses expectations, 2024 EBIT outlook will lead to estimate cuts Alphavalue
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Tread Water Ahead of ECB Rate Decision DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 9 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 5 PM ET DJ

Chart DHL Group

Chart DHL Group
More charts

Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG specializes in transportation and logistics services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - logistics services (47.8%): infrastructures management, goods transportation and storage. The group also develops a freight transportation activity; - express delivery (28.6%): activity ensured under the Express and Global Mail brands; - mail and parcel distribution (17.3%): letters, written press and parcel distribution. Deutsche Post AG proposes also provides direct marketing services; - other (6.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (23.2%), Europe (29.3%), Americas (23.6%), Asia/Pacific (19.5%) and other (4.4%).
Sector
Air Freight & Logistics
Calendar
2024-03-14 - Roadshow - HSBC
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for DHL Group

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
38.85 EUR
Average target price
46.74 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.32%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Air Freight & Logistics

1st Jan change Capi.
DHL GROUP Stock DHL Group
-14.08% 49.8B
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. Stock United Parcel Service Inc.
-2.29% 132B
FEDEX CORPORATION Stock FedEx Corporation
+0.90% 63.78B
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. Stock Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
-6.34% 17.47B
J&T GLOBAL EXPRESS LIMITED Stock J&T Global Express Limited
-27.81% 12.71B
INPOST S.A. Stock InPost S.A.
+13.94% 7.87B
GXO LOGISTICS, INC. Stock GXO Logistics, Inc.
-18.57% 5.93B
SINOTRANS LIMITED Stock Sinotrans Limited
+7.03% 5.07B
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P. Stock Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.
+18.86% 5.04B
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD Stock Yamato Holdings Co Ltd
-18.40% 4.9B
Other Air Freight & Logistics
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock DHL Group - Xetra
  4. News DHL Group
  5. DHL Group: Volume recovery faces near-term uncertainty but cash generation will remain strong