BONN (dpa-AFX) - The logistics group DHL aims to return to its record operating level of 2022 by 2026 in the best-case scenario. Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between 7.5 and 8.5 billion euros are expected for the year, the DAX-listed company announced in Bonn on Wednesday. In 2022, the Group had earned a good 8.4 billion euros in day-to-day business. On average, analysts surveyed by the company only had the lower end of the range now announced by management in mind for 2026. However, Group CEO Tobias Meyer cannot rule out a further decline in earnings in the new year.

For 2024, the Bonn-based company expects an operating result of between 6 and 6.6 billion euros. In 2023, a good 6.3 billion euros were achieved. DHL thus performed slightly weaker than expected on the capital market./lew/stk