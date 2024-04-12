DHL and Prada Group contribute to more sustainable air freight with SAF

Already in 2023, the partnership with DHL allowed Prada Group to save approximately 4,500 metric tons of CO2e, which would correspond to 7% of the Group's total transport associated emissions 1 .

Bonn - DHL Global Forwarding announces the first investment of the Prada Group in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) credits, utilizing DHL Global Forwarding's GoGreen Plus service. By leveraging sustainable fuels, DHL Global Forwarding is able to support customers in effectively reducing their transport emissions from air freight.

Today SAF is one of the most effective ways to decarbonize the aviation industry, allowing for a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% compared to conventional aviation fuel. The fuel itself is produced from waste sources, such as used cooking oil and food waste. DHL follows hereby an insetting approach, utilizing sustainable fuels to reduce emissions directly at the source. Air carriers use sustainable biofuels on behalf of DHL, leading to reductions in emissions. These emission reductions are transferred to DHL, who then allocates them to the shippers in the form of certificates.

"In today's world, it is crucial to establish a clear roadmap for decarbonization that involves carriers, SAF manufacturers, regulators, and customers. We are proud that Prada Group has chosen to leverage the expertise of DHL Global Forwarding to form a partnership that we believe will drive the much-needed change forward," said Mario Zini, Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Italy.

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilized by DHL for the Prada Group is certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC). This certification guarantees that the fuel is produced in compliance with rigorous sustainability standards. The ISCC is an independent initiative and renowned certification system that promotes sustainable, traceable, deforestation-free, and climate-friendly supply chains. It covers various materials including sustainable agricultural biomass, biogenic wastes and residues, non-biological renewable materials, and recycled carbon-based materials.